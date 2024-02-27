Paul McCartney endorses Foreigner for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Paul McCartney is one of the many artists who feel that Foreigner should be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

As previously reported, producer Mark Ronson, who is the stepson of Foreigner's Mick Jones, recently shared a star-studded video featuring Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Jack Black, Guns N' Roses' Slash, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme explaining why they think Foreigner should be inducted this year. Apparently McCartney shares their opinion on the subject.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Ronson debuted a video that McCartney sent to him for use in a for-your-consideration video, with Sir Paul saying, "Foreigner not in the Hall of Fame? What the f***?"

“I’ve never heard Paul McCartney curse,” Ronson noted. “He’s a knight! I don’t want to be the first person to ever post a video of Paul McCartney dropping the f-bomb.”

But Foreigner apparently doesn't have a problem with it because they shared the clip on social media with the caption, "A man of many words… @paulmccartney. All of your votes matter!" They also shared a link to the Rock Hall fan vote. They are currently in second place behind Ozzy Osbourne.

Fan voting is open until April 26, with inductees to be announced later that month. The ceremony, happening this fall in Cleveland, will stream live on Disney+, followed by a highlights special airing later on ABC.

McCartney is a two-time member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He was inducted in 1988 with The Beatles and again in 1999 as a solo artist.

