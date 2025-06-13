Paul McCartney to voice left-handed bass playing Walrus in animated feature 'High in the Clouds'

An animated film based on Paul McCartney's children's book High in the Clouds is in the works, and while we knew McCartney was going to voice a character in it, exactly which character has now been revealed.

According to Screen Daily, in a video message shown at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, McCartney revealed he'll be voicing a character that shouldn't be too big of a stretch for him. He'll play a walrus named Paul McKenzie, who's a left-handed bassist in a band called The Sweets.

McCartney shared that the character was based on his Beatles bandmate John Lennon, noting, "If you asked him something, he could always have a quick, snappy answer."

One of the film's other characters, Sugartail, is inspired by another important person in McCartney's life, his late wife Linda.

"I first thought of the idea after my kids’ mum Linda died, and I knew everyone was missing her so much that I thought if we could bring her back in the film, it would be very nice for them," he said. "Sugartail is like Linda – she’s strong and resourceful."

High in the Clouds, which McCartney wrote with Philip Ardagh in 2005, follows a teenage squirrel named Wirral in his quest to overthrow an owl named Gretsch who banned music in their city of Gretschville in an attempt to be the town's only singer.

Yesterday's Hamish Patel will voice Wirral, while Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham will voice Gretch. McCartney's fellow Beatle Ringo Starr is also voicing a character similar to himself, The Sweets' drummer, an ostrich.

Other members of the voice cast include Celine Dion, Idris Elba, Lionel Richie and Jimmy Fallon.

High in the Clouds, which will feature original tunes written by McCartney, is expected out in 2027.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.