Paul McCartney shows off his musical and comedic chops on 'Saturday Night Live'

Paul McCartney was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live where he performed a new song, two classics and even got to show off his comedy chops.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer gave fans a preview of his upcoming album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, dropping May 29, by performing the album's first single, "Days We Left Behind." He then broke out the classic Wings track "Band on the Run" for his second performance. He returned for a third song, performing "Coming Up" over the closing credits, with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith backing him on the drum kit for all three songs.

Smith, who many people think looks awfully similar to the night's host Will Ferrell, also played a part in McCartney's first comedic moment. He came out to start the monologue pretending to be Ferrell, before Ferrell kicked him off the stage. The real host then took questions from the audience, going right to McCartney who asked Ferrell, "What do you think you're doing, Chad?"

Ferrell then called McCartney up to the stage where he listed all the great songs he has written, all the while the former Beatle continued to think he was Smith, at one point telling him, “Get back behind the drums where you belong,” an obvious nod to The Beatles song “Get Back.”

McCartney later returned for another sketch, Mechanics, which poked fun at how it feels to talk to a mechanic. McCartney played the chief mechanic alongside Ferrell and Marcello Hernandez, who all badly explain to a couple what's wrong with their car and how much it costs.

(Videos includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.