Paul McCartney to share behind-the-scenes of February’s New York club shows

Paul McCartney performs live on stage at Paris La Defense Arena during the 'Got Back!' Tour on December 04, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Paul McCartney headlined three club shows at New York’s Bowery Ballroom in February, and now he’s giving fans an insiders look at the shows.

The rocker is set to release a new tour diary, Paul McCartney Rocks The Bowery, on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on YouTube.

"In February 2025, Paul McCartney took over New York City's iconic Bowery Ballroom for a surprise and historic three-night run," reads the description on YouTube. "Find out how it all went down, featuring the fans who were there, the team who pulled it off, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes look with Paul himself."

Bowery Ballroom was a major underplay for McCartney. The 575-person-capacity venue is certainly much smaller than the stadiums and arenas he usually headlines. The shows were the lead-up to McCartney's appearance on SNL50: The Anniversary Special, which aired on NBC.

McCartney is getting ready to head back to those bigger venues. He’ll return to the stage with a warm-up show Friday at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California, before kicking off the North American leg of his Got Back tour on Sept. 29 in Palm Desert, California. The tour wraps Nov. 25 in Chicago.

