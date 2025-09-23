Paul McCartney to share behind-the-scenes of February’s New York club shows

The rocker is set to release a new tour diary, Paul McCartney Rocks The Bowery, on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on YouTube.
"In February 2025, Paul McCartney took over New York City's iconic Bowery Ballroom for a surprise and historic three-night run," reads the description on YouTube. "Find out how it all went down, featuring the fans who were there, the team who pulled it off, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes look with Paul himself."
Bowery Ballroom was a major underplay for McCartney. The 575-person-capacity venue is certainly much smaller than the stadiums and arenas he usually headlines. The shows were the lead-up to McCartney's appearance on SNL50: The Anniversary Special, which aired on NBC.
