Paul McCartney returns to the 'Billboard' charts with ‘Days We Left Behind’

Sir Paul McCartney performs at The O2 Arena during his 'Got Back' world tour on December 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances

The first single off Paul McCartney's upcoming solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, has put the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer back on the Billboard charts.

The tune, “Days We Left Behind,” has debuted at #22 on the Adult Contemporary radio airplay chart. It's McCartney's highest debut on that chart since the Wings track “With a Little Luck" debuted at #21 in 1978.

The rocker's last appearance on the AC chart was back in October 2018, when "Come On To Me," from his album Egypt Station, peaked at #10, becoming McCartney's 19th solo top-10 single. His first appearance on the chart as a solo artist was in 1971 with "Another Day," which peaked at #4.

But that’s not the only chart where “Days We Left Behind” is making its mark. The song also debuted at #7 on the Rock Digital Songs chart.

The Boys of Dungeon Lane will be released May 29. It is McCartney's first solo album since 2020's McCartney III.

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