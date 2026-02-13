Paul McCartney releases new video for Wings classic ‘Let ‘Em In’

Paul McCartney has released a new video for the classic Wings track "Let 'Em In," which appeared on their 1976 album, Wings at the Speed of Sound.

The visualizer video features archival footage of McCartney and the band, along with drawings and animation.

A new Wings anthology, simply titled Wings, was released in November. The set, personally overseen by McCartney, featured a remastered version of "Let 'Em In," as well as such Wings classics as "Band on the Run," "Live and Let Die," "Jet" and "Silly Love Songs."

That same month, McCartney also released a new book about his Wings era, Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run.

And next up, McCartney's post-Beatles career, including his time with Wings, will be the subject of a new documentary. Man on the Run will hit theaters for one day only on Feb. 19 and will debut on Prime Video Feb. 27. The movie's soundtrack, Man on the Run - Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack, will be released the same day.

