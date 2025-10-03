Paul McCartney to release limited-edition copies of new Wings book

Cover of 'Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run'/(Liveright, an imprint of W.W. Norton & Company)

Paul McCartney is set to revisit his post-Beatles career with the new book Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, and now fans have a chance to get their hands on a very special edition of the release.

The book's publisher, Liveright, has announced that 175 numbered copies of the book signed by McCartney will be available throughout the U.S., although getting your hands on one may not be easy.

Liveright has released the list of stores that will carry copies of this rare signed book. Some stores will be auctioning it off, others are making it available for presale and at least one is asking those interested to register for a chance to buy it.

Each limited-edition copy will come in a cloth case with a screen print, and will include a booklet of Wings-era album and single artwork. There's also an exclusive color vinyl of the upcoming Wings compilation LP, and a special enamel pin and embroidered patch.

Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, out Nov. 4, is described as "a landmark account" of McCartney's "triumphant musical reinvention in the 1970s and the subsequent rise of one of the decade's most iconic bands." It contains over 150 photographs, including some never-before-seen shots, as well as memorabilia, like handwritten lyrics and pages from Paul's diary.

McCartney is also celebrating Wings with a new anthology album, simply titled Wings, that will be released Nov. 24 digitally and as a three-LP or two-CD set. There will also be a three-LP, limited-edition color vinyl version; a Blu-ray that will feature the first-ever Dolby Atmos mixes of the songs; and one-LP and one-CD versions of the album.

