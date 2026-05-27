Paul McCartney has a 'Chicken Shop Date' on Friday

As a vegetarian, Paul McCartney doesn't eat chicken, but that isn't stopping him from appearing on the popular YouTube series Chicken Shop Date on Friday.

The show features host Amelia Dimoldenberg meeting a celebrity guest at a local fried chicken restaurant, and then asking them quirky questions while they eat. Each episode is only about eight minutes long.

In an Instagram post promoting the appearance, Amelia wrote, "Money can't buy me love…but it can buy me vegan nuggets and chips ! my date with @paulmccartney is out FRIDAY."

On an Instagram Reel featuring her and Paul acting goofy in the chicken shop, she wrote, "HELP! My biggest date yet."

Amelia has welcomed everyone from Cher, Ryan Reynolds and Sabrina Carpenter to Cynthia Erivo, Conan O'Brien and Ben Stiller to the show.

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