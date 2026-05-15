Paul McCartney, Elton John, and more make 'The Sunday Times' Rich List

Paul McCartney, Elton John and members of Queen, Oasis and The Rolling Stones are among the rockers landing on the annual Sunday Times Rich List, which is put out by the U.K.'s paper of record, The Times, and ranks the richest people in the United Kingdom.

McCartney is the rocker ranking highest on the list this year, landing at #152 with wife Nancy Shevell. They're down from #151 last year; the couple is said to be worth over $1.4 billion.

Elton John lands at #277, up from #283 last year, with earnings of almost $640 million, while The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are at #284, up from #295, with earnings close to $600 million.

Making the list for the first time this year are Oasis brothers Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher, who rank at #325. Thanks to their 2025 reunion tour, they're said to be worth almost $500 million.

Finally, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor land at #334. Thanks to the 2025 sale of their back catalog, the pair are worth close to $480 million.

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