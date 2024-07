Paul McCartney has added another show to his 2024 Got Back tour.

The latest addition has the Beatle headlining El Campin Stadium in Bogotá, Colombia, on Nov. 1, his first time in the city since 2012.

⁠"Colombia, we are on our way!" McCartney shares. "Our last visit to you was so special and felt like an unbeatable experience but we know this is going to be even bigger and better!"

He adds, “Me and the band can't wait to see you all. Let's get ready to make memories together again.”

McCartney launched his Got Back tour in the U.S. in 2022. He's set to kick off the latest leg on Oct. 1 in Montevideo, Uruguay. A complete list of dates can be found at PaulMcCartney.com.

