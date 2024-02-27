Pattie Boyd auctioning off personal items, including love letters from Eric Clapton

Model Pattie Boyd is giving fans some direct insight into her love triangle with rockers George Harrison and Eric Clapton, thanks to a new auction happening at Christie’s.

Boyd, who was married to Harrison from 1966 to 1977 and had an affair with Clapton, who she was later married to from 1979 to 1989, is auctioning off a host of personal items: handwritten lyrics, photos and jewelry, including two letters written by Clapton while she was still married to Harrison.

“I am writing this letter to you, with the main purpose of ascertaining your feelings towards a subject well known to both of us," he writes in one letter. "What I wish to ask you is if you still love your husband? All these questions are very impertinent, I know, but if there is still a feeling in your heart for me… you must let me know!"

Another letter is addressed to “Layla," Clapton’s nickname for Boyd and the inspiration for his 1971 hit song.

"Why do you hesitate, am I a poor lover, am I ugly, am I too weak, too strong, do you know why?” he writes. “If you want me, take me, I am yours … if you don't want me, please break the spell that binds me. To cage a wild animal is a sin, to tame him is divine. My love is yours.”

“I’m happy to let go of these things which I have treasured and loved for so many years,” Boyd shares. “These items represent special moments in my life but now I think it’s time to move on and share what I have with others.”

The auction runs from March 8 to March 22 at Christie's online. More info can be found at Christies.com.

