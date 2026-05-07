Patti Smith to take part in Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment

Patti Smith performs during the Democracy Now! 30th Anniversary Event at Riverside Church on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Patti Smith is one of the artists booked for Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment, a live event happening June 14 at Town Hall in New York City.

The event is being put on by the free speech advocacy group Committee for the First Amendment, founded by actress and activist Jane Fonda. It is described as "an evening of song, solidarity, and action that will celebrate the freedoms guaranteed by our First Amendment, of speech, religion, press, assembly, and protest."

Fonda is also part of the night’s lineup, along with Bette Midler, Rufus Wainwright, Joy Reid, Sasha Allen and Broadway Inspirational Voices, with more artists to be announced.

“Music has long been a tool to stand up to authoritarianism, and I am honored to spend the evening with these fiercely committed, talented, and brilliant people to celebrate our First Amendment rights,” said Fonda. “As we continue to watch bad faith leaders take more and more power, it is critical that we gather together, raise our voices collectively, and stand united against this administration – and have some fun while doing it.”

Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment will be streamed online for free, with watch parties planned across the country.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster and the event's website. Proceeds will support the Committee for the First Amendment's work.

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