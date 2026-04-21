Patti Smith to play 2026 CBGB Festival

Patti Smith performs the album 'Horses' live on stage during the 50th Anniversary Tour at Paramount Theatre on November 10, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

Patti Smith is one of the many artists booked to play the 2026 CBGB Festival, taking place Sept. 26 in Brooklyn, New York.

The lineup also includes Morrissey, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Buzzcocks, Bikini Kill and Violet Grohl.

Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit CBGBFest.com.

The CBGB Festival, now in its second year, is named after the iconic New York City punk club, which helped launch the careers of such artists as Smith, the Ramones, Blondie and Talking Heads. Smith performed at CBGB’s closing night concert on Oct. 15, 2006.

The inaugural 2025 edition featured Jack White and Iggy Pop.

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