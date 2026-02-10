Patti Smith, The E Street Band, the Doors among this year's American Music Honors recipients

Patti Smith performs onstage at the London Palladium during the 'Horses' - 50th Anniversary Tour on October 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Patti Smith, The E Street Band and the Doors will be honored at the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music’s fourth annual American Music Honors.

This year’s other honorees include Dionne Warwick and Dr. Dre, with the event also including a posthumous tribute to The Band.

“The artists we’re honoring this year didn’t just shape popular music—they helped define it,” Robert Santelli, founding executive director of the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music, said in a statement. “Their work reflects the creativity, risk-taking, and cultural exchange that sit at the heart of American music, and it’s a privilege to celebrate their legacies.”

The fourth annual American Music Honors will be held April 18 at the Pollak Theatre on the campus of Monmouth University in Long Branch, New Jersey. It will feature Stevie Van Zandt’s Disciples of Soul as the evening’s house band, with Springsteen presenting Warwick and Smith with their honors.

Other presenters include Van Zandt for the Doors, producer Jimmy Iovine for Dr. Dre and Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau for The E Street Band.

The American Music Honors launched in 2023, with Van Zandt, Darlene Love, Sam & Dave's Sam Moore and Steve Earle honored. Other past honorees include John Mellencamp, Jackson Browne, Dion DiMucci, Mavis Staples, John Fogerty, Smokey Robinson, Tom Morello, Emmylou Harris and Joe Ely.

Tickets go on sale March 18.

