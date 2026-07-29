Parents would rather go into debt than have to say no to their kids this back-to-school season

Intuit Credit Karma reports that 57% of parents are entering the back-to-school season with credit card debt, with many willing to take on more debt to meet kids' demands.

Back-to-school season has always stretched family budgets, but this year, parents are starting from a deeper hole.

Key takeaways:

57% of parents are entering back-to-school season with credit card debt , and nearly half (48%) have opened or plan to open a new credit card—or increase their credit limit—to help cover back-to-school expenses.

, and nearly half (48%) have opened or plan to open a new credit card—or increase their credit limit—to help cover back-to-school expenses. 45% of parents plan to take on debt to pay for back-to-school shopping this year , up from 34% in 2024.

, up from 34% in 2024. Social media is widening the gap between kids' wish lists and parents' budgets. Six in 10 parents (60%) say their children are asking for non-essential items they've seen trending online, and 54% say they'd rather put something on a credit card than tell their child they can't have what their classmates have.

Six in 10 parents (60%) say their children are asking for non-essential items they've seen trending online, and 54% say they'd rather put something on a credit card than tell their child they can't have what their classmates have. One-third of parents (33%) are asking their children to contribute their own money toward back-to-school purchases this year.

toward back-to-school purchases this year. 37% of parents are simultaneously supporting a K–12 student and paying for an older child's college education, and two-thirds (67%) say the combined costs feel unmanageable.

According to new data from Intuit Intuit Credit Karma, more than half of parents with kids under 18 (57%) are entering back-to-school shopping season with credit card debt, and 63% expect to add to their existing balance to cover this year's back-to-school purchases.

Compared to 2024, parents appear to be entering the new shopping season in worse financial shape across several measures:

Cost of living: 65% now say the high cost of living will push them to spend more this year, up from 59% in 2024.

65% now say the high cost of living will push them to spend more this year, up from 59% in 2024. Dreading the season : 54% say they dread the season because of the financial stress it causes, compared to 44% in 2024.

: 54% say they dread the season because of the financial stress it causes, compared to 44% in 2024. Taking on debt: 45% plan to take on debt for back-to-school shopping, up from 34% in 2024.

Entering the season already underwater

Even before back-to-school shopping begins, more than half of parents (57%) are currently carrying credit card debt.

Here’s how much:

A table showing percentages of parents carrying a total credit card debt of less than $500 or more. (Stacker/Stacker)

Intuit Credit Karma

Even though existing credit card debt is making 64% of parents anxious about taking on more spending, 48% have opened or plan to open a new credit card, or have increased/plan to increase their credit limit, specifically to cover back-to-school expenses.

Spending more, borrowing more

A majority of parents (64%) expect to spend more on back-to-school shopping this season compared to last. Close to half (47%) plan to spend up to $500 and two-thirds (67%) up to $750, 15% plan to spend between $1,000 and $2,000.

That expectation comes as nearly three-quarters (72%) say back-to-school items like clothing, school supplies and electronics feel noticeably more expensive this year than last, while 52% say their child’s school is requiring more technology purchases than in previous years.

To help soften the financial blow, many parents are changing when they shop. Six in 10 (61%) say they’re starting their back-to-school shopping earlier than usual this year so they can spread purchases across multiple paychecks (37%) and avoid taking on debt all at once (27%).

Despite those efforts, many parents still expect to lean on credit or other sources of funding. More than four in 10 (43%) plan to rely on a credit card for their back-to-school purchases. Others will look for cash elsewhere:

22% will work overtime

18% will take on additional income, such as gig work or a second job

16% will use buy now, pay later (BNPL) services

15% will dip into their savings or emergency fund

For many parents, these strategies aren’t enough to avoid borrowing altogether. In fact, 45% of parents plan to take on debt (e.g. credit card, BNPL, personal loan) for back-to-school shopping, up from 34% two years ago. Among those planning to take on debt:

A table showing the cumulative and respective percentages of parents willing to take on student debt. (Stacker/Stacker)

Intuit Credit Karma

Back-to-school costs are forcing difficult choices

Roughly one in five parents (19%) don’t have any money saved for back-to-school expenses this year, and 52% say back-to-school costs make it difficult to maintain an emergency fund at all.

The pressure of back-to-school shopping is forcing many parents to rethink household priorities. One-third of parents (33%) say they can’t afford back-to-school shopping this year, and as a result, nearly half (49%) expect to sacrifice essentials like groceries or bills to make room in their budgets, while 38% will depend on hand-me-downs or borrowed items.

Back-to-school budgets spark money conversations

Parents are taking different approaches to managing the growing gap between back-to-school costs and their budgets. Many are trying to protect their children from the financial strain: Nearly two-thirds (63%) hide the stress of back-to-school shopping from their kids, and more than half (54%) say they’d rather put something on a credit card than tell their child they can’t have what their classmates have.

Others are using the season as an opportunity to talk openly about money with their kids. More than half (58%) set a firm budget before shopping begins, 55% have direct conversations about what they can and can’t afford, and one-third (33%) are asking their children to contribute their own money toward back-to-school purchases.

Those conversations often extend beyond this school season’s shopping trip. Parents say back-to-school costs have prompted discussions with their kids about comparing prices (38%), waiting for sales (37%), the difference between needs and wants (34%), creating and following a budget (29%), saving for something they want (27%), their household’s overall financial situation (20%), and even using credit cards or buy now, pay later (20%).

The financial strain is taking a toll at home. Nearly four in 10 parents (39%) say back-to-school costs have caused tension or arguments in their household.

Kids’ wish lists collide with tight budgets

For many parents, back-to-school shopping is no longer just about checking off a school supply list. Social media trends and peer influence are shaping children’s wish lists, often adding wants that stretch already-tight budgets. Six in 10 parents (60%) say their children are asking for non-essential items they’ve seen trending on social media, and nearly half (48%) say their child’s wish list is very far apart from what their budget allows.

As for specific requests, parents report their kids have either already asked for, or they expect them to ask for things like backpack charms/accessories, collectibles, fidgets, and blind-box toys (53%), trendy sneakers such as the Adidas Samba Janes or Puma Speedcats (50%), and trendy water bottles and bottle charms (39%).

Paying for K–12 and college at the same time

For many families, back-to-school shopping is only one of the financial hurdles they face this time of year. More than one-third of parents (37%) are simultaneously supporting a child under 18 while also helping pay for an older child’s college or post-secondary education.

For these parents, the overlap is creating difficult financial tradeoffs. Two-thirds (67%) say the combined cost of back-to-school shopping and college expenses feels unmanageable this year, while 60% feel they’re being forced to choose between meeting their younger child(ren)’s back-to-school needs and paying for their older child’s education.

Those tradeoffs are impacting spending. Nearly two-thirds (63%) say they’ve had to cut back on back-to-school purchases for their younger child(ren) in order to afford their older child’s college expenses.

And for many families, education-related costs extend well beyond school supplies and tuition. Nearly half of parents (49%) say they feel pressure to spend more on extracurricular programs, such as tutoring, SAT prep and private college counseling to improve their children’s academic performance or chances of getting into a competitive college.

AI becomes a back-to-school shopping assistant

As parents navigate back-to-school season, many are turning to AI as a shopping and planning assistant. Parents are using AI to:

Find deals or discounts – 36%

Compare prices across retailers – 33%

Create a shopping list – 31%

Develop a back-to-school budget – 25%

Find lower-cost alternatives to requested products – 23%

Planning school lunches – 19%

The costs don’t stop after checkout

Even after checking everything off the back-to-school shopping list, many parents find themselves reaching into their wallets again. Looking back at the most recent school year, more than half (52%) spent more than $250 on additional school-related requests or expenses after school had already begun, including 29% who spent more than $500 and 16% who spent more $750.

“Parents are facing difficult tradeoffs this back-to-school season,” said Courtney Alev, consumer financial advocate at Intuit Credit Karma. “This year’s findings show many parents are entering the season already carrying debt, and many are willing to take on more to give their kids what they need—or what they feel they need—to start the school year on equal footing with their peers. It’s encouraging to see many families using back-to-school shopping as an opportunity to talk with their children about budgeting and the difference between needs and wants. Setting a realistic budget before you start shopping, prioritizing essentials and setting expectations early can help families navigate the season without taking on more debt than they can reasonably repay.”

Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by Qualtrics on behalf of Intuit Credit Karma between June 30, 2026 and July 6, 2026, among 1,032 parents with at least one child under 18.

This story was produced by Intuit Credit Karma and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.