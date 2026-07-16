Ozzy Osbourne's hometown announces Ozzy Day on one-year death anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne performs during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium on August 08, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Ozzy Osbourne's hometown of Birmingham, England, will celebrate the memory of the late metal legend with the first Ozzy Day.

The festivities will take place across the city on July 22, the one-year anniversary of Ozzy's death, and will include art installations and live music. Birmingham's giant bull statue, which is named Ozzy, will be specially dressed for the occasion.

"Ozzy Day is a fantastic example of Birmingham working together to celebrate the legendary Ozzy Osbourne," says Sam Watson, chair of Central BID Birmingham. "By bringing together businesses, cultural organisations and public spaces, we're creating a city centre wide experience that encourages people to celebrate the legacy of a truly global, Birmingham-born icon."

Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, just over two weeks after he performed for the last time alongside his original Black Sabbath bandmates at the massive Back to the Beginning concert. He was 76.

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