Ozzy Osbourne on why he spoke out against Kanye West

Earlier this month, Ozzy Osbourne spoke out after Kanye West used a sample of Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man” without permission, and he says he had a good reason to do so.

"Well, nobody else would f***** do it, did they?" he tells Rolling Stone.

Kanye used the sample on the song "Carnival," which appears on the album Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign. Ozzy shared on social media that he refused to give Kanye permission for the sample "BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY."

Kanye eventually changed the song before it hit digital outlets, and Ozzy has no regrets about standing up to the rapper.

"With the current state of affairs, you don't need anybody starting people on discrimination of any kind," Ozzy says. "It's wrong. It's just wrong."

"There's enough f****** aggravation, and he shouldn't say anything [like what he has]," he adds, noting, "It's wrong if you don't say anything about him. I don't want any of my work in any shape or form to be associated with anything like that."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.