Ozzy Osbourne stars in new ad for Liquid Death water company

Ozzy Osbourne stars in a new ad for the metal-themed canned water company Liquid Death.

The commercial begins with two kids pouring Liquid Death's Death Dust electrolyte drink mix into their beverage when the Prince of Darkness rolls up.

"Death Dust? Take it from me, don't snort that stuff!" Ozzy tells the impressionable youngsters, who respond that they have no desire to do to Death Dust what the "Crazy Train" metaller may or may not have done to a line of ants.

"We weren't planning on snorting it," the kids say. "We're gonna mix it with water and hydrate!"

Ozzy, however, has more advice to share.

"Whatever you do, don't try freebasing it," he continues. "And never, ever inject it."

Liquid Death writes in a description for the ad, "Hey kids, Ozzy knows best. Take it from a guy who knows a thing or two about bad decisions: Liquid Death's more intensely flavored Death Dust hydration powder is much safer when you mix it with water and drink it."

You can watch the commercial on YouTube.

Liquid Death previously put out an ad soundtracked by a cover of the Judas Priest classic "Breaking the Law," and has teamed up with blink-182's Travis Barker to sell a signature, um, enema kit.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.