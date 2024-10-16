Ozzy Osbourne shares reaction to Jake E. Lee shooting: "I just hope he'll be OK"

Ozzy Osbourne has shared a statement to TMZ following news that his former guitarist, Jake E. Lee, was shot in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning.

"It's been 37 years since I've seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn't take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him," Ozzy says. "It's just another senseless act of gun violence."

As previously reported, Lee's management shared that Lee was shot "multiple times" while walking his dog and that authorities believe the shooting was "completely random." The statement added that Lee was "doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital" and "is expected to fully recover."

"I send my thoughts to him and his beautiful daughter, Jade," Ozzy adds. "I just hope he'll be OK."

Lee was in Ozzy's band from 1982 to 1987, and played on albums including Bark at the Moon.

