Ozzy Osbourne says he's "not expecting to get in" to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Ozzy Osbourne is currently #2 on the fan ballot vote for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but he's not booking his flight to Cleveland just yet.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Ozzy says his nomination has "been driving me mad."

"It’s an honor that I’m nominated, but I’m not expecting to get in," he says. "There’s Mariah Carey, there’s Cher, Lenny Kravitz. I’m up against some serious people. If I get in, I get in. If I don’t, I don’t.” Of course, Ozzy is already in the hall: He was inducted in 2006 as a member of Black Sabbath.

Ozzy also tells Rolling Stone that lately he's been painting and waiting for Andrew Watt, who produced his Grammy-winning 2022 album Patient Number 9, to call him. "He's been working with Lady Gaga. I'm dying to make more music," says Ozzy.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Darkness is unsure about a return to the stage. "I would love to, but I can't stand upright," he tells Rolling Stone. "Maybe I'll do something one day. I miss it terribly." He said if he's inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, he "maybe" will do a short set at the ceremony: "We'll see."

As previously reported, you can currently hear the metal icon singing on "Crack Cocaine," a collaborative single with Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison, who Ozzy calls "my best friend."

