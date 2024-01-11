Ozzy Osbourne reacts to T-Pain's "War Pigs" cover: "This is the best"

In 2023, R&B and hip hop artist T-Pain put aside his signature Auto-Tune for a covers album, which included an unexpected rendition of the Black Sabbath classic "War Pigs." His version has now caught the attention of Ozzy Osbourne, who is a big fan.

In a social media post linking to T-Pain's live performance of "War Pigs," the Prince of Darkness writes, "This is the best cover of 'War Pigs' ever. Why didn't you guys call me?"

T-Pain then responded, "You're always invited. Top of the list, every time!!"

"Thank you so much," he added. "Means a lot coming from the greatness himself."

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler also endorsed T-Pain's cover when it was first released, calling it "great."

