Night Ranger releases remastered '(You Can Still) Rock in America'

Night Ranger is revisiting one of their classic hits.

The "Sister Christian" rockers have released a remastered version of their 1983 single "(You Can Still) Rock in America," which originally appeared on their sophomore album, Midnight Madness.

The new remastered version of the song is one of several remixed and remastered hits featured on their upcoming compilation album, Best Of, dropping Aug. 28. Also included on the record are "Sister Christian," "When You Close Your Eyes" and "Don't Tell Me You Love Me," along with bonus tracks, including a live performance of the holiday classic "Feliz Navidad."

Best Of will be released on CD and vinyl, with a double-LP version available in black, gold and orange splatter. All are available for preorder now.

Night Ranger is currently on a U.S. tour and is set to play Reno, Nevada, on Friday. A complete list of tour dates can be found at NightRanger.com.

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