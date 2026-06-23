New Smashing Pumpkins tribute album announced, featuring Tame Impala, Palaye Royale & more

'Sending Hearts to All My Dearies - A Tribute to The Smashing Pumpkins' album artwork. (Sumerian Records)

Despite all their rage, The Smashing Pumpkins are getting their own tribute album.

The record, titled Sending Hearts to All My Dearies - A Tribute to The Smashing Pumpkins, is due out digitally on Aug. 14 and will be released as a two-LP vinyl set on Oct. 16.

Artists contributing to the compilation include Tame Impala, Palaye Royale, Nita Strauss, Meg Myers, Barns Courtney, Bones UK and Des Rocs, among others.

You can listen to Tame Impala's contribution, a rendition of the Siamese Dream cut "Hummer," out now.

"Siamese Dream was the soundtrack to my high school years and 'Hummer' is the song that takes me back there in the most potent way," Tame Impala's Kevin Parker says in a statement.

If you want to hear The Smashing Pumpkins play Smashing Pumpkins songs, you can catch them live on their The Rats in a Cage tour. The trek, which kicks off in September, will feature Billy Corgan and company performing 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness in full, alongside another set of career-spanning songs.

Here's the Sending Hearts to All My Dearies track list:

Tame Impala --- "Hummer"

Yonaka -- "Today"

The Midnight -- "Tonight, Tonight"

Carpenter Brut -- "Cherub Rock"

Barns Courtney -- "1979"

Meg Myers -- "Eye"

Palaye Royale -- "Bullet with Butterfly Wings"

Between the Buried and Me -- "Jellybelly"

Alice Glass -- "Drown"

Starbenders -- "Tonight, Tonight"

Nita Strauss -- "1979"

Bones UK -- "Cherub Rock"

Moon Taxi -- "Thirty Three"

Des Rocs -- "Bullet with Butterfly Wings"

Urban Heat -- "Ava Adore"

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