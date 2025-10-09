New Rush drummer Anika Nilles breaks silence for first time since tour announcement

When Rush announced dates for their Fifty Something tour on Monday, surviving band members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson revealed that drummer Anika Nilles would be joining them behind the drum kit, filling the space left empty by the 2020 death of their bandmate Neil Peart.

Now that the news is out, Nilles has addressed her fans and the many Rush fans who have started following her on social media.

In a post on Instagram, Nilles describes the days since the announcement as "quite overwhelming," and goes on to thank Geddy and Alex "for their trust and for welcoming me on this incredible new journey with @rush."

“I also don’t want to miss the chance to warmly welcome all the new faces here and to thank you for your kind and open-minded words - they truly mean a lot,” she writes. “At the same time, I’m deeply grateful to everyone who has followed and supported my journey over the years.”

“We’re all in this together now, and I couldn’t be more excited about what lies ahead,” she adds.

Rush’s Fifty Something tour will hit seven cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, with the band playing two sets each night, promising new sets for each show. The trek launches June 7 in Los Angeles and wraps Sept. 19 in Cleveland.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at Rush.com.

