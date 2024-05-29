New John Lennon & Yoko Ono documentary announced

A new documentary about John Lennon and Yoko Ono has been announced.

The film, titled One to One: John & Yoko, focuses on the pair's 1972 One to One concerts in New York City, which marked Lennon's only full-length performances following the breakup of The Beatles in 1970.

One to One will include remixed audio of the concerts produced by John and Yoko's son, Sean Ono Lennon, as well as restored footage and previously unreleased material from the couple's personal archives.

"I wanted to make a film that surprises and delights even the most dedicated Lennon and Ono fans by focusing on one transformative period in their lives and telling the tale through their own words, images and music," says director Kevin Macdonald. "Built around the beautiful 16mm film footage of the only full-length concert John gave after leaving the Beatles I hope the film will introduce the audience to a more intimate version of John and Yoko - while also reflecting their politically radical and experimental sides."

Sean adds, "Kevin's documentary brings completely fresh insight into my parents' lives during their Bank Street and early New York years, showing first hand their unwavering dedication to promoting peace and non-violence during a turbulent era of unrest, corruption and unnecessary war."

A release date for One to One has yet to be announced.

