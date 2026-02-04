New Heaven & Hell box set ﻿'Breaking Out of Heaven'﻿ announced

A new box set collecting the discography of the Black Sabbath offshoot Heaven & Hell will be released on March 27.

The collection, dubbed Breakout Out of Heaven 2007-2009, includes the lone Heaven & Hell studio album, 2009's The Devil You Know, as well as two live albums recorded in 2007 at New York City's Radio City Music Hall and 2009's Wacken festival in Germany.

Heaven & Hell reunited the Sabbath lineup of original members Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler alongside vocalist Ronnie James Dio and drummer Vinny Appice. Prior to Heaven & Hell, that lineup recorded Sabbath's 1981 Mob Rules and 1992's Dehumanizer albums.

Heaven & Hell ended following Dio's death in 2010.

In other related news, the 2026 Rock for Ronnie concert in tribute to Dio will take place May 31 in Los Angeles. Lita Ford will headline.

Rock for Ronnie raises money for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.