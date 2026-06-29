New Grateful Dead exhibit opening in San Francisco

A new exhibit dedicated to the Grateful Dead is set to open in San Francisco.

Forever Grateful, opening Friday at the Haight Street Art Center, will feature a collection of artwork, instruments and memorabilia celebrating the legacy of the iconic band. It includes over 400 pieces, made up of paintings, pen and ink drawings, original lithographs, vinyl records, photographs and more.

The exhibit also celebrates the 10th anniversary of the center. It includes a scaled-down, fully operational replica of the band’s legendary Wall of Sound audio system, which will broadcast live Grateful Dead recordings from throughout their career.

“Forever Grateful celebrates the spirit, artistry, and cultural influence that made the Grateful Dead not just a band, but a phenomenon,” states Dennis McNally, exhibition adviser and Grateful Dead historian.

“My family is pleased to know that the Haight Street Art Center will be featuring a Grateful Dead exhibition this summer," Trixie Garcia, daughter of the late Jerry Garcia, says. “What originated here in the 60s and the resulting cultural shift felt across the world will never be forgotten. There’s nowhere like San Francisco and there’s nothing like the Grateful Dead!”

The opening weekend will also feature a performance by Grahame Lesh & Friends on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. PT.

Forever Grateful will run at Haight Street Art Center until Sept. 20. A second exhibit, Forever Grateful, Golden Gate Park, will open Sept. 5 at Hall of Flowers, Golden Gate Park, in San Francisco, and run through Oct. 25.

More information can be found at HaightStreetArt.org.

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