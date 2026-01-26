New Foo? Dave Grohl says next album is finished

A new Foo Fighters album is officially on the way.

Dave Grohl revealed the news during the band's show in Tasmania on Saturday.

"We might have a whole new record of f****** songs that we just finished the other day," Grohl told the cheering crowd.

The most recent Foo Fighters album is 2023's But Here We Are. Since then, they've released two new songs, "Asking for a Friend" and "Today's Song."

The upcoming Foos album will be their first since new drummer Ilan Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails, joined the band in 2025. Rubin replaced Josh Freese, who was released from the Foos in 2025 after joining in 2023 in place of the late Taylor Hawkins.

Also during Saturday's show, Grohl reunited with Brant Webb, a miner who got stuck in the 2006 mine collapse in the Tasmanian town of Beaconsfield. While trapped, Webb and his fellow survivor requested an iPod loaded with Foo Fighters music to listen to while waiting to be rescued. Webb's story made its way to Grohl and was immortalized in the 2007 Foo Fighters song "Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners."

Foo Fighters' next scheduled tour date is at the Welcome to Rockville festival in May. They'll launch a full U.S. stadium tour in August.

