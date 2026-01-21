New box set explores The Beach Boys’ mid-'70s era

The Beach Boys' mid-1970s era is being explored in a new box set.

We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years, dropping Feb. 13, is a three-CD, three-LP box set highlighting music recorded between 1976 and 1977. It's made up of 73 tracks, 35 of which are previously unreleased, along with 22 newly mixed tracks. All were recorded at Brother Studio in Santa Monica, California.

According to the press release, the set “reframes 1976–77 as one of the most revealing and creatively restless chapters of the band’s evolution — a moment when all five Beach Boys were navigating change, rediscovering their creative identities, and shaping a deeply human turning point in the continuing story of The Beach Boys.”

We Gotta Groove includes a newly remastered version of the band's 1977 album The Beach Boys Love You, plus 10 session outtakes, as well as the first-ever official release of the shelved album Adult/Child, which was recorded in 1977, and previously only available through collector's tapes and bootlegs. The set also includes outtakes and alternative recordings from the sessions for their 1976 album 15 Big Ones.

One of those Love You outtakes is "We Gotta Groove," which is out now.

Along with the music, there's a 40-page booklet with extensive liner notes, plus rare photos and more.

We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years is available for preorder now.

To mark the release of We Gotta Groove, the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles is hosting a special evening on Feb. 12 featuring the set's producer James Saez and Beach Boys historian Howie Edelson, along with Brother Studio engineers Stephen Moffitt, Earle Mankey and John Hanlon, reuniting for the first time since the Beach Boys sessions 50 years ago.

