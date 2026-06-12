New book explores 50 years of the Eagles’ 'Hotel California'

The 50th anniversary of the Eagles' iconic album Hotel California is being celebrated in a new book.

Eagles and Hotel California: 50 Years is described as a "visual and narrative journey" exploring "the creation, legacy, and lasting cultural power of one of rock's most iconic albums."

It includes more than 200 photos and images, including rare studio shots, tour photography and band memorabilia. In book, rock historian Sean Egan delves into the “tumultuous” recording sessions for the album, as well as the record’s iconic songs, including the title track, "New Kid in Town" and "Life in the Fast Lane." He also explores the band’s internal struggles and the album’s 50-year legacy.

The book will be released Sept. 8 and is available for preorder now.

Released in December 1976, Hotel California was the Eagles' fifth studio album and their third #1. The album, their first with guitarist Joe Walsh, spent eight nonconsecutive weeks in the top spot and went on to become one of the bestselling albums of all time, selling over 32 million records and being certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA.

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