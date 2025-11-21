New book celebrates 60 years of The Grateful Dead

Phil Lesh, Bob Weir and Jerry Garcia of the "The Grateful Dead" performing at the Greek Theater in Berkeley, California on July 15, 1984. (Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The 60-year legacy of the Grateful Dead is being celebrated in a new book.

The music magazine Relix, which started in 1974 as a handmade newsletter aimed at connecting people who recorded Grateful Dead music, is set to release 60 Years of The Grateful Dead Experience on Dec. 11. The 160-page softcover book comes from Relix's editor-in-chief, Dean Budnick, and Ricki Blakesberg.

The book features over 100 previously unpublished photos of the band to create a "visual chronicle" of their career from 1965 to 2025. It features photos from 40 music photographers, including Rosie McGee, Ron Rakow, Jay Blakesberg and Henry Diltz, who also offer up stories and reflections of the band. It includes archival interviews and insights into The Dead's impact.

According to the description, the book is “designed to be treasured—whether you've followed the Dead since the Haight-Ashbury days or discovered the magic through new generations.”

Relix's 60 Years of The Grateful Dead Experience is available for preorder now.

