Neil Young’s 'Mirror Ball' album with Pearl Jam to be reissued for the first time since 1995

Neil Young's 1995 album, Mirror Ball, a collaboration with Pearl Jam, is set to be reissued for the first time in over 30 years.

Although the album was part of Young's Official Release Series Volume 6 that came out in October, the album's now being reissued as a standalone, on CD and vinyl, and is available for preorder now via Pearl Jam's website. Shipping will begin May 22.

Released June 27, 1995, Mirror Ball is credited to only Young on the album's sleeve because of legal issues with Young and Pearl Jam's respective labels. The members of Pearl Jam are credited in the album's liner notes. The album peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and went on to be certified Gold by the RIAA.

In December 1995, Pearl Jam released the EP Merkin Ball, featuring two songs that were recorded during the Mirror Ball sessions, "I Got Id" and "Long Road."

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