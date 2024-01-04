Neil Young reveals plans to tour in 2024

Looks like Neil Young may be heading out on tour in 2024.

The rocker teased the news in his year-end note to fans on his Neil Young Archives website, where he thanked his booking agent Marsha Vlassic for "booking my soon to be announced tour."

There’s no word on when that tour will be announced and where Young will be going.

Young returned to the stage this past summer for a short West Coast tour, his first trek since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. His coastal tour consisted of 15 shows in California, Washington and Oregon.

