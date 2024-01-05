Neil Young to release 'Archives Vol. II' collection, 'Dume', on vinyl for the first time

Neil Young is set to release a new collection of songs on vinyl for the very first time.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will release Dume on February 23, made up of 16 songs that were originally part of his Neil Young's Archives Vol. II release, a 10-CD box set that came out in the fall of 2020.

The album, which was disc eight of the Archives set, features songs recorded with his band Crazy Horse during sessions for Young's mid '70s album Zuma, like "Cortez the Killer." It also includes some previously unreleased tracks from that period.

Dume is now available for preorder at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives, and all purchases come with free hi-res digital audio downloads of the album. Dume will also be sold at music retailers.

Here is the track list for Dume:

"Ride My Llama"

"Cortez the Killer"

"Don't Cry No Tears"

"Born to Run"

"Barstool Blues"

"Danger Bird"

"Stupid Girl"

"Kansas"

"Powderfinger"

"Hawaii"

"Drive Back"

"Lookin' for a Love"

"Pardon My Heart"

"Too Far Gone"

"Pocahontas"

"No One Seems to Know"

