Neil Young & Crazy Horse revisit their 'Early Daze' with new album

Neil Young & Crazy Horse are reaching way back in their musical history for a new compilation album.

Young and his band are set to release Early Daze on June 28, featuring some of their earliest recordings from when Crazy Horse was made up of Danny Whitten, Ralph Molina, Billy Talbot and Jack Nitzsche.

"All the songs on Early Daze sound and feel like a new beginning for where rock & roll was going at the end of the 1960s," reads the press release for the album. "Neil Young with Crazy Horse were leading the charge in this completely expressive style of new music. It opened doors for a wide variety of new styles, and allowed a whole generation of musicians to find a new way forward. In many ways, that achievement is still growing."

Several of the recordings featured on the album are among the earliest versions of the songs and have never been released before. They include takes of “Winterlong,” “Wonderin’,” “Helpless” and a version of “Down by the River” with alternate vocals.

The compilation will be released on black vinyl, CD and digitally, with a limited edition clear vinyl and exclusive poster sold through Young's Greedy Hand Store and independent record stores.

