Neil Young cancels 2026 tour dates

Neil Young performs onstage at Light Up the Blues 7 Concert Celebrating Autism Speaks' 20th Anniversary at The Greek Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Neil Young and his band The Chrome Hearts were supposed to launch a tour of Europe and the U.K. in June, but he's just canceled all his shows.

"I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time," he wrote on his Neil Young Archives website. "Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. I'm sorry to let you down, but this is not the time."

He added, "I do love playing LIVE and being with you and the Chrome Hearts." He signed the note, "LOVE Neil be well."

Young's tour was supposed to kick off June 19 in Manchester, England, with Elvis Costello & The Imposters on select dates. The trek included headlining and festival appearances, with stops in France, England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, The Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland before wrapping July 16 in Italy.

Young and The Chrome Hearts launched their first tour together in June 2025, with dates in Europe, the U.K. and North America, including a headlining spot at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival.

