Week 14 recap: Cowboys crush with "MVP" Dak + Bills save season amidst controversy

Week 14 was a week filled with statement wins, shocking upsets and injuries that could drastically changed fantasy mangers strategies for the duration of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions:

1:11 - Cowboys: 33 - Eagles: 13 - Is Dak Prescott the MVP front runner now?

14:09 - Bills: 20 - Chiefs: 17 - Does this game get the Bills into the playoffs?

21:16 - Browns - 31 - Jaguars: 27 - Joe Flacco is the elite story of the season

29:07 - Ravens: 37 - Rams: 31 - Lamar Jackson can still carry this Ravens team

38:04 - Buccaneers: 29 - Falcons: 25 - Is Arthur Smith on the hot seat?

42:37 - Bengals: 34 - Colts: 13 - Jake Browning the next Nick Foles?

46:43 - 49ers: 28 - Seahawks: 16 - Brock Purdy is more than a system QB

51:02 - Bears: 28 - Lions: 13 - Time to panic for Detroit, Jared Goff?

54:49 - Broncos: 24 - Chargers 7 - L.A. is about to fall off a cliff

57:56 - Jets: 30 - Texans: 6 - Concern for Stroud and injury going forward?

59:58 - Saints: 28 - Panthers: 6 - Are Derek Carr's teammates turning on him?

1:02:42 - Vikings: 3 - Raiders: 0 - This game was historically awful

