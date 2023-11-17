Week 11 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

While Eagles-Chiefs is the must watch game of the week, maybe the season, there are other intriguing games Week 11 has to offer. Charles McDonald joins Matt Harmon on this week's fantasy viewer's guide to help identify which games to binge, stream and skip this weekend:

3:10 - Binge games

3:23 - Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Do the Chiefs have weapons that can exploit Eagles weakness?

11:51 - Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans: Could Murray vs. Stroud be best QB duel of the week?

19:33 - New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills: Both of these teams are desperate for a win

25:58 - Stream games

26:05 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Can Bucs put up points on this Niners defense?

29:59 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: How are both of these teams playoff contenders?

36:02 - Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Can Justin Fields keep pace against Detroit defense?

42:09 - Los Angeles Chargers vs. Green Bay Packers: Is Jordan Love showing signs of growth?

47:01 - Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: What's wrong with the Jags offense?

51:17 - Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: When will Seattle pass the eye test?

54:45 - Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos: Why we need to half the 'Russ is back' talk

59:43 - Skip games

59:52 - Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins: Can Raiders stop Dolphins offense?

1:00:48 - New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders: Skip this game

1:03:02 - Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers: This is going to get really ugly for Carolina

