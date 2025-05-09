NBA playoffs: Anthony Edwards helped to locker room after apparent ankle injury

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 06: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts on the bench against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center on May 06, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Warriors defeated the Timberwolves 99-88 to take a 1-0 series lead. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors might have just become a clash of teams missing their superstars.

Two days after Stephen Curry went down with a hamstring strain that will keep him out indefinitely, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards went down with an apparent ankle injury in the second quarter of Game 2.

Replay showed that the foot of Warriors big man Trayce Jackson-Davis landed on Edwards ankle, leaving the 23-year-old sitting on the floor holding the joint as play went on.

Anthony Edwards headed to the locker room with an injury, after Trayce Jackson-Davis landed on his foot. pic.twitter.com/5zWUHkYjXZ — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 9, 2025

Edwards was later helped to the locker room, with trainers preventing him from putting any weight on the bad ankle.

Really bad scene in Minnesota: Anthony Edwards is in a ton of pain and can barely move leaving the court pic.twitter.com/tlL6FubI8p — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) May 9, 2025

Yeah this doesn’t look good pic.twitter.com/E26heHGR23 — Na Na 💅🏽 (@Nanamaxamed) May 9, 2025

This article will be updated with more information.