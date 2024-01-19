Mirra Andreeva, 16-year-old Russian, fights off match point, advances in Australian Open after third-round comeback

Mirra Andreeva of Russia reacts during her third round win over Diane Parry of France at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte) (Louise Delmotte/AP)

Mirra Andreeva may only be 16 years old, but the young Russian is playing like an experienced veteran during the first week of the 2024 Australian Open.

Andreeva advanced to the fourth round on Friday after a stunning come-from-behind victory over France's Diane Parry.

In the third-and-deciding set, Andreeva found herself down 5-1 to Parry. She would face a match point, but storm back to take the final set 7-6 to move on.

Last year's Australian Open junior girls finalist, Andreeva has quickly made a name for herself in the tournament, and even caught the eye of tennis legends, like Andy Murray.

After a television commenter said that Andreeva may need to work on her mental strength after going down 5-1 in the third set, Murray posted on X after the match that that side of her game is what helped her climb that hill to complete the comeback.

Andreeva down 5-1 in third. Commentator “she really needs to work on mental side of her game.. she’s too hard on herself when she’s losing”

30 minutes later 7-6 Andreeva wins.

Maybe the reason she turned the match round is because of her mental strength. Maybe she turned the… — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) January 19, 2024

When told of Murray's praise, Andreeva said, “I didn’t really think that he would watch a match, then after he would tweet. Honestly, I will try to print it out somehow. I will put it in a frame. I will bring it everywhere with me. I will maybe put it on the wall so I can see it every day.”

Andreeva's run is early, but so far historic. According to Opta Ace, she is only the fourth women's player since 1994 to reach the fourth round before turning 17, joining Martina Hingis, Tatiana Golovin and Coco Gauff.

In typical teenager fashion, Andreeva shrugged off what she's done so far through three rounds.

"I don't think it's a big deal. I mean, fourth round, yes, I'm 16, maybe it's a bit new. Honestly, I don't think that I did something amazing. I'm just trying to win a match. I'm just trying to fight.

"Fourth round is nothing. Maybe if I win a [Grand] Slam, I have to win three more matches, and it's really tough to win seven matches in a row.