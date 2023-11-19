Joey Bosa carted off the field in tears after foot injury

Chargers Lions at SoFi. Inglewood, CA, Sunday, November 12, 2023 - Chargers defensive lineman Joey Bosa on the field before a game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

Los Angeles Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa was carted off the field Sunday due to a foot injury. Bosa sustained the injury less than five minutes into the team's game against the Green Bay Packers.

It's unclear how Bosa got injured. He was able to limp off the field, though was clearly in pain.

💔 sending prayers to Joey Bosa 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WpzO9roFcq — Jo Madden (@JoMaddenSports) November 19, 2023

He was examined on the sideline and eventually carted to the locker room. Bosa was reportedly in tears as he left the field.

The Chargers listed Bosa as questionable to return to the game due to a foot injury.

This story will be updated.