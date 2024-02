Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to make a pass against the Denver Broncos in the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 27-14. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images) (Candice Ward/Getty Images)

The NFL has suspended Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo two games for violating the league's Performance Enhancing Substances Policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Garoppolo reportedly used a prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption.

This story will be updated.