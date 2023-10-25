Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel reportedly agrees to delay ground invasion of Gaza

TOPSHOT-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT TOPSHOT - A picture taken from the southern Israeli city of Sderot on October 25, 2023, shows smoke ascending over the northern Gaza Strip following an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) (RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel continued to pound Gaza on Wednesday, launching more airstrikes ahead of a possible ground invasion as the conflict with Hamas entered its 19th day.

Israeli warplanes struck more than 400 targets in Gaza in a 24-hour span, military officials said Tuesday. The Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas, said more than 700 people were killed in the bombardment.

Israel has reportedly agreed to a request by the United States to delay its ground offensive to allow more time for hostage negotiations, humanitarian aid to reach civilians in Gaza and for the U.S. to move air defense systems into the region.

At a contentious, high-level meeting at the United Nations Tuesday, Israel's foreign minister rejected calls for a cease-fire. "It is not only Israel's right to destroy Hamas," Eli Cohen, the foreign minister, said. "It's our duty."

