Former Washington State QB Cameron Ward commits to Miami less than 2 weeks after declaring for NFL draft

Washington State v Washington SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 25: Cameron Ward #1 of the Washington State Cougars passes against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Ward appears to have made a final decision about his immediate college football future.

The former Washington State quarterback announced Saturday that he had committed to play football at Miami in 2024. His commitment to Miami comes after he announced on Jan. 1 that he was heading to the NFL.

Ward had been one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the transfer portal after he had announced his decision to transfer from Washington State at the end of the 2023 season. A former QB at FCS-level Incarnate Word, Ward spent two seasons at Washington State and has one more season of eligibility remaining. Teams like Miami, Ohio State, Florida State and others had been mentioned as potential suitors for Ward’s services in 2024.

But he threw those teams for a loop on New Year’s Day when he said in a succinct video posted to social media that he was heading to the NFL.

A potential day-three draft pick, Ward clearly found it more enticing to play college football in 2024. And also was able to take advantage of college football’s NIL rules. Before college athletes were able to make endorsement income, Ward would have only been eligible to return to school after declaring for the NFL draft if he hadn’t hired an agent.

Ward threw for 3,736 yards and 25 TDs in 2023 and threw for over 7,000 yards and 48 TDs in his two seasons with the Cougars.

Miami was one of the few teams that still was looking for a transfer quarterback ahead of Ward’s commitment. Ohio State secured former Kansas State QB Will Howard, former Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei committed to Florida State and former UNLV QB Jordan Maiava recently flipped from Georgia to USC.

Ward’s announcement also likely takes Miami off the board as a potential destination for former Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa. The younger Tagovailoa put his name in the transfer portal despite not having any eligibility remaining. He has appealed to the NCAA for a waiver regarding his freshman season at Alabama when he appeared in a fifth game and nullified his redshirt after his brother Tua suffered a season-ending hip injury.