Dolphins clinch playoff birth, beat Cowboys with walkoff field goal

Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins runs the ball after a catch while defended by Damone Clark #33 of the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins hadn’t topped an opponent with a winning record in 15 weeks prior.

Sunday, leaning heavily on kicker Jason Sanders, they escaped the Dallas Cowboys to get their first victory over a plus-.500 team.

Sanders made his fifth field goal of the day as time expired to lift Miami over Dallas with a 22-19 win.

The Dolphins improved to 11-4, their AFC East lead extending to two games over the Buffalo Bills. The Cowboys, meanwhile, fell to 10-5 and cleared the way for the Philadelphia Eagles to take an NFC East lead on Monday and run with it.

The Cowboys also fell to 1-4 on the road, a stark contrast to their 7-0 split at home.

