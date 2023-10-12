The musician Jon Bon Jovi's son admires most ... isn't his dad

What does it take to impress a kid these days? Even being a global superstar and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer isn't enough for Jon Bon Jovi's son.

In a joint interview with Barron's, Jon and his son Jesse Bongiovi discuss their award-winning rosé, Hampton Water, which is now available in all 50 states, as well as more than 50 countries. As part of the interview — in which they hint they may be expanding their line of wines — the father and son answer a series of fill-in-the-blank questions, such as naming their go-to meals and favorite vacations.

But things get sticky when the question turns to, "The musician I admire the most is … ." Jon's answer? "Paul McCartney. He is still singing, touring and writing. Of course, he was part of the greatest band that ever existed."

But Jesse's response is, "Harry Styles. He is the man." Awkward!

And things don't get much better when Jesse's asked what song of his dad's he listens to the most.

"I don’t sit around and listen to my dad’s songs much," he says. "If I had to pick, it would be 'Bed of Roses.'"

And it seems we won't be hearing Jon perform that ballad — or any other love song — at his other son Jake's wedding to actress Millie Bobby Brown: She's already said her future father-in-law won't be singing at their wedding because "the man needs a break."

