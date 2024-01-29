Music of Paul Simon to be celebrated at pre-Grammy event

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

The music of Paul Simon will be celebrated in Los Angeles this week.

Variety reports that the annual Americana Music Association pre-Grammys event will be a salute to Simon, featuring performances by Jackson Browne, Jason Isbell with 400 Unit guitarist Sadler VadenAllison RussellBrandy ClarkRufus WainwrightMarcus KingOld Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor and more.

The event is taking place Saturday, February 3, one night before the Grammys, at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Tickets for the concert go on sale Tuesday, January 30, at 10 a.m. PT.

The Americana salute comes just two years after the Grammys paid tribute to Simon with Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon, which took place in LA and aired on CBS. It featured performances by such artists as StingDave MatthewsStevie WonderGarth BrooksBonnie Raitt and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

