The music of INXS to be subject of new ballet

Lead singer Michael Hutchence (back row, left) with INXS band members, clockwise from top right: Andrew Farriss, Tim Farriss, Garry Gary Beers, Kirk Pengilly, and Jon Farriss. (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

The music of INXS is going to be the subject of a new ballet opening in the band's native Australia.

The Queensland Ballet has teamed with HOTA, Home of the Arts, Gold Coast, for the new contemporary ballet Elegantly Wasted, featuring dance interpretations of the band's songs.

“INXS have always embraced exploring new ideas and the different ways our music can connect with people,” INXS founding member and composer Andrew Farriss says in a statement. “This ballet is a fresh artistic interpretation that stands in its own space. It’s not about the band’s story but shows how our music can inspire new forms of expression.”

He adds, “It’s exciting to see the work approached from a completely new perspective. ... [W]e’re looking forward to seeing how it comes to life.”

The production is described as a “striking contemporary work that charts a compelling shift from artifice to awareness, from surface to soul. It invites us to question what we perform, what we conceal, and what we might rediscover if we dare to be seen without filters.”

Elegantly Wasted was the band's 10th studio album and its final album recorded with frontman Michael Hutchence before his 1997 death.

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