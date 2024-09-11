And the MTV VMA rock winners are ...

The MTV Video Music Awards went down in New York Wednesday night, with Lenny Kravitz and Benson Boone this year’s rock winners.

Kravitz nabbed the Best Rock award for "Human" from his latest album, Blue Electric Light, beating out U2, Bon Jovi, Coldplay, Green Day and Kings of Leon.

“I am so grateful,” he said on the red carpet, where he received his award. He dedicated the honor to his late mother, actress Roxie Roker, noting, “Thirty-one years ago my mother was with me. The last time she was with me at an award show was at the VMAs.”

Kravitz also performed on the telecast, treating the VMA audience to a three-song medley: the classic “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” “Human” and “Fly,” his collaboration with Quavo. The track is a reimagining of Kravitz's 1998 hit “Fly Away.”

Meanwhile, Boone was the winner of the Best Alternative award for “Beautiful Things.” Boone, who performed the winning song on the show, beat out Bleachers, Hozier, Imagine Dragons, Linkin Park and Teddy Swims for the trophy.

