Mötley Crüe's 'The End – Live In Los Angeles' to be released on 4K Ultra HD for the first time

Mötley Crüe fans are getting a chance to relive what was supposed to be their final concert ever.

Mercury Studios is set to release The End – Live In Los Angeles on 4K Ultra HD for the very first time. Originally released on DVD and Blu-Ray in 2016, The End is a recording of Mötley's December 31, 2015, concert at the Staples Center, which was the last night of what was supposed to be their final tour ever.

The concert film captures performances of such Mötley Crüe classics as “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Dr. Feelgood” and more, and also takes fans behind-the-scenes of the tour.

The End – Live In Los Angeles will be released April 5 and is available for preorder now.

Of course, in the end, the 2015 tour didn't turn out to be Mötley Crüe's final tour. In 2019, they announced a new stadium tour with Def Leppard, although it didn't kick off until June 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They wrapped the trek in Australia in November, and they are still touring.

So far, Mötley Crüe only has a handful of dates booked for 2024, including a two-night stand in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on May 3 and 4. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.

